Waziristan hosts variety of sports activities

Peshawar - The rugged mountains of Lower South Waziristan tribal district played host to a vibrant sports extravaganza on Monday, showcasing an array of competitions.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Youth Affairs Department and district administration collaborated to organise this spectacular sports event in the district’s headquarters, Wana.

The competitions featured a thrilling line-up, including boxing, kickboxing, mixed martial arts, bodybuilding, and dead-lifting.

Among the distinguished guests in attendance, Additional Deputy Commissioner Lower SW Kashmir Khan was the chief guest. District Youth Officer Sardar Ali, Drug Inspector Sibghat Ullah, and police officer Abdur Rehman also attended the event.

Sardar Ali emphasised the district youth office’s commitment to introducing not only traditional sports but also unique, region- specific athletic pursuits.

During his address, Kashmir Khan pledged unwavering support from the district administration of Lower South Waziristan to empower the Youth Office in organising more activities and fostering opportunities for the area’s young talent.

The participating athletes expressed their gratitude to the authorities for hosting such competitions. They shared their hopes for a continuous stream of events that not only motivate the youth but also serve as platforms for personal growth and development.

The Waziristan region is renowned for two significant movements: Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, currently engaged in a battle against security forces, and the subsequent Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement, which raises the slogan of peace in the region.