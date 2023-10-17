Wedlock teachers protest delay in bill signing

ISLAMABAD - The teachers working on deputation under wedlock in different schools of the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) on Monday took to roads to register their protest for delay by the government in sending their bill to the President House for signature.

The bill “Protection of Family Life & Wedlock Bill 2023” was passed by both Houses of the Parliament in August last and was destined to land in the President House for President Dr Arif Alvi’s assent in the same month. The bill aims at permanent absorption of around 300 lady teachers working under wedlock in various schools of FDE for last many years.

However, the bill is yet to reach the presidency for signature.

While condemning this inadvertent delay, these teachers, mostly women teachers, held protest outside the National Press Club and chanted slogans against the dead process of the bill approval.

The protesting teachers were even determined to march towards the Prime Minister’s Office, however, the local administration with the help of the police and the FC stopped them requested them to postpone their march as they would arrange negotiations between them and the quarters concerned in the PM Office.

One of the lady teachers while speaking on the occasion, said they were surprised why an ordinary bill related with the welfare and family life protection of the teachers was being withheld by the government’s officials.

Another teacher said it was unfortunate that bureaucrats sitting in the PM Office were undermining the wisdom of the Parliament. “Our protest will continue unless reason prevails and our bill is forwarded to President House,” she said.

“This is shocking and quite irritating that at a time when a number of bills passed by the National Assembly and the Senate have been signed by the President and incorporated as Act of Parliament, a simple bill related to the ‘welfare and protection of family life’ of 300 teachers on deputation passed by the both the Houses is not yet signed by President Arif Alvi,” said another protesting teacher.