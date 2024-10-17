12 passengers injured as bus veers off road near DG Khan

DG KHAN - A speeding passenger bus traveling from Dera Ghazi Khan to Jampur skidded off the Indus Highway near Aali Wala, leaving 12 passengers injured. Rescue 1122 responded swiftly by providing on-site first aid and shifting critically injured individuals to Allama Iqbal Teaching Hospital. The injured include Rahmat-Ullah, M. Saad, M. Baqir, M. Waseem, M. Danish, Bahar Mai, Nizam Bibi, Nazar Hussain, M. Afzal, Sawaira Bibi, Sami Bibi, and M. Ali. Police authorities are investigating the incident, which was attributed to over-speeding.