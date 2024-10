SARGODHA - Sec­retary District Regional Trans­port Authority (DRTA), Mu­hammad Tahir on Wednesday launched a massive crackdown against traffic rules violators at Sargodha,Sahiwal Jhang roads and inspected several vehicles. Spokesman said that during checking process 21 vehicles were challaned while nine ve­hicles were seized and send to different police stations.Secretary DRTA also imposed fine of Rs.5000 to 10 smoking vehicles.