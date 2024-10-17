24 students arrested amid protests over alleged assault on private college student in Lahore

Over 24 students protesting the alleged assault of a female student at a private college were arrested in Lahore on Thursday, as authorities filed a case against 250 unidentified individuals. The FIR, registered at Harbanspura Police Station by Sub-Inspector Usman Akbar, includes multiple charges under various sections of the (PPC).

According to the report, protestors engaged in vandalism and attacked police with petrol bombs, destroying motorcycles belonging to six police personnel.

In response, a heavy police presence has been deployed around city campuses. The protests were sparked by outrage over an alleged rape by a security guard at the college, which occurred on October 10. Despite the guard's detention, officials doubt the case's authenticity, citing a lack of concrete evidence or identification of the victim.