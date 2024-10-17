Thursday, October 17, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

24 students arrested amid protests over alleged assault on private college student in Lahore

24 students arrested amid protests over alleged assault on private college student in Lahore
Web Desk
4:26 PM | October 17, 2024
National

Over 24 students protesting the alleged assault of a female student at a private college were arrested in Lahore on Thursday, as authorities filed a case against 250 unidentified individuals. The FIR, registered at Harbanspura Police Station by Sub-Inspector Usman Akbar, includes multiple charges under various sections of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

According to the report, protestors engaged in vandalism and attacked police with petrol bombs, destroying motorcycles belonging to six police personnel.

In response, a heavy police presence has been deployed around city campuses. The protests were sparked by outrage over an alleged rape by a security guard at the college, which occurred on October 10. Despite the guard's detention, officials doubt the case's authenticity, citing a lack of concrete evidence or identification of the victim.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1729142426.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024