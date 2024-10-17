73rd death anniversary of Liaquat Ali Khan observed

ISLAMABAD - The 73rd death anniversary of Pakistan’s first Prime Minister Shaheed-e-Millat, Khan Liaquat Ali Khan, was observed on Wednesday. Born in Karnal‚ East Punjab, Liaquat Ali Khan got education from Aligarh Muslim University, India and Oxford University, United Kingdom.

He joined All India Muslim League and participated along with Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in the struggle for a separate homeland for Muslims of the sub-continent. After Pakistan came in to being, he became first prime minister of the country. Liaquat Ali Khan was assassinated on October 1951 during a public meeting at Company Bagh in Rawalpindi which was later named after him as Liaquat Bagh.