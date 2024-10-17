80 Pakistani companies participate in GITEX Global 2024 in Dubai

ISLAMABAD - Sajjad Mustafa Syed, chairman of Pakistan Software Houses Association (P@SHA), has said that Pakistan – as the tech des­tination – made a remarkable impact at GITEX Global 2024 in Dubai with the grand inaugu­ration of Pakistan Pavilion and the much-anticipated Pakistan Night; hosted by P@SHA and the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) in coordination.

Syed added that these events showcased Pakistan’s dynamic IT sector and magnified its sta­tus as the official Tech Destina­tion of the Year by GITEX Global. He apprised that the inaugura­tion ceremony notably featured Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, ambassador of Pakistan in UAE, high-ranking officials from Special Invest­ment Facilitation Council (SIFC), Muhammad Umair Nizam, Se­nior Vice Chairman P@SHA, Raheel Iqbal, vice chairman P@SHA and CEOs of some of the top IT companies of Pakistan.

P@SHA chief maintained that being celebrated as Tech Des­tination of the Year on a global platform is no less than a game-changer, and sets the stage for exponential growth in IT & ITeS exports of the country – if capi­talized through consistency in trade, taxation, SME, IT industry and STZA related policies. Mu­hammad Umair Nizam elaborat­ed that Pakistan Night brought together industry leaders, gov­ernment officials and tech in­novators for an exclusive net­working opportunity. Attendees engaged in meaningful discus­sions about potential business partnerships, investments, joint ventures and bilateral collabo­rations – reinforcing the strong ties between Pakistan and UAE in various tech sectors and ver­ticals. Haris Naseer, Treasurer of P@SHA, highlighted the asso­ciation’s critical role in driving economic growth and human resource development; while Dr Sohail Munir elaborated on the substantive contributions of Pakistan’s IT industry in the digital transformation of UAE.

Raheel Iqbal informed that 80 Pakistani companies participat­ed in the event; which is strate­gic in nature as these companies were from the realms of IT, ITeS, diverse hi-tech sub-sectors and allied or supporting industries. This approach effectively cre­ates a tech ecosystem needed for socioeconomic growth of any country, he added. Impor­tant speakers also included Ali Zaib Khan, Trade & Investment Counselor at the Pakistan Em­bassy UAE, who emphasized the importance of strengthening Pakistan–UAE tech relations. Zeeshan Rehman Khattak, act­ing CEO of PSEB, provided an in­sightful overview of Pakistan’s flourishing IT industry with the help of important milestones. Nadeem Malik, secretary gener­al P@SHA, stressed that GITEX Global 2024 served as an excep­tional platform for Pakistan – as it generated tangible contracts, MoUs and B2B linkages. The event concluded with closing remarks by Faisal Niaz Tirmizi – reaffirming the significance of bilateral cooperation in emerg­ing technologies between the brotherly countries of Pakistan and UAE through diverse range of business-to-business (B2B) and govt-to-govt (G2G) syner­gistic partnerships and compli­mentary trade relations.