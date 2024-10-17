80 Pakistani companies participate in GITEX Global 2024 in Dubai

ISLAMABAD - Sajjad Mustafa Syed, chairman of Pakistan Software Houses Association (P@SHA), has said that Pakistan – as the tech destination – made a remarkable impact at GITEX Global 2024 in Dubai with the grand inauguration of Pakistan Pavilion and the much-anticipated Pakistan Night; hosted by P@SHA and the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) in coordination.
Syed added that these events showcased Pakistan’s dynamic IT sector and magnified its status as the official Tech Destination of the Year by GITEX Global. He apprised that the inauguration ceremony notably featured Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, ambassador of Pakistan in UAE, high-ranking officials from Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), Muhammad Umair Nizam, Senior Vice Chairman P@SHA, Raheel Iqbal, vice chairman P@SHA and CEOs of some of the top IT companies of Pakistan.
P@SHA chief maintained that being celebrated as Tech Destination of the Year on a global platform is no less than a game-changer, and sets the stage for exponential growth in IT & ITeS exports of the country – if capitalized through consistency in trade, taxation, SME, IT industry and STZA related policies. Muhammad Umair Nizam elaborated that Pakistan Night brought together industry leaders, government officials and tech innovators for an exclusive networking opportunity. Attendees engaged in meaningful discussions about potential business partnerships, investments, joint ventures and bilateral collaborations – reinforcing the strong ties between Pakistan and UAE in various tech sectors and verticals. Haris Naseer, Treasurer of P@SHA, highlighted the association’s critical role in driving economic growth and human resource development; while Dr Sohail Munir elaborated on the substantive contributions of Pakistan’s IT industry in the digital transformation of UAE.
Raheel Iqbal informed that 80 Pakistani companies participated in the event; which is strategic in nature as these companies were from the realms of IT, ITeS, diverse hi-tech sub-sectors and allied or supporting industries. This approach effectively creates a tech ecosystem needed for socioeconomic growth of any country, he added. Important speakers also included Ali Zaib Khan, Trade & Investment Counselor at the Pakistan Embassy UAE, who emphasized the importance of strengthening Pakistan–UAE tech relations. Zeeshan Rehman Khattak, acting CEO of PSEB, provided an insightful overview of Pakistan’s flourishing IT industry with the help of important milestones. Nadeem Malik, secretary general P@SHA, stressed that GITEX Global 2024 served as an exceptional platform for Pakistan – as it generated tangible contracts, MoUs and B2B linkages. The event concluded with closing remarks by Faisal Niaz Tirmizi – reaffirming the significance of bilateral cooperation in emerging technologies between the brotherly countries of Pakistan and UAE through diverse range of business-to-business (B2B) and govt-to-govt (G2G) synergistic partnerships and complimentary trade relations.