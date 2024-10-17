Thursday, October 17, 2024
80 Pakistani companies participate in GITEX Global 2024 in Dubai

October 17, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -  Sajjad Mustafa Syed, chairman of Pakistan Software Houses Association (P@SHA), has said that Pakistan – as the tech des­tination – made a remarkable impact at GITEX Global 2024 in Dubai with the grand inaugu­ration of Pakistan Pavilion and the much-anticipated Pakistan Night; hosted by P@SHA and the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) in coordination.

Syed added that these events showcased Pakistan’s dynamic IT sector and magnified its sta­tus as the official Tech Destina­tion of the Year by GITEX Global. He apprised that the inaugura­tion ceremony notably featured Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, ambassador of Pakistan in UAE, high-ranking officials from Special Invest­ment Facilitation Council (SIFC), Muhammad Umair Nizam, Se­nior Vice Chairman P@SHA, Raheel Iqbal, vice chairman P@SHA and CEOs of some of the top IT companies of Pakistan.

P@SHA chief maintained that being celebrated as Tech Des­tination of the Year on a global platform is no less than a game-changer, and sets the stage for exponential growth in IT & ITeS exports of the country – if capi­talized through consistency in trade, taxation, SME, IT industry and STZA related policies. Mu­hammad Umair Nizam elaborat­ed that Pakistan Night brought together industry leaders, gov­ernment officials and tech in­novators for an exclusive net­working opportunity. Attendees engaged in meaningful discus­sions about potential business partnerships, investments, joint ventures and bilateral collabo­rations – reinforcing the strong ties between Pakistan and UAE in various tech sectors and ver­ticals. Haris Naseer, Treasurer of P@SHA, highlighted the asso­ciation’s critical role in driving economic growth and human resource development; while Dr Sohail Munir elaborated on the substantive contributions of Pakistan’s IT industry in the digital transformation of UAE.

Islamabad transforms into city of lights during 23rd SCO moot

Raheel Iqbal informed that 80 Pakistani companies participat­ed in the event; which is strate­gic in nature as these companies were from the realms of IT, ITeS, diverse hi-tech sub-sectors and allied or supporting industries. This approach effectively cre­ates a tech ecosystem needed for socioeconomic growth of any country, he added. Impor­tant speakers also included Ali Zaib Khan, Trade & Investment Counselor at the Pakistan Em­bassy UAE, who emphasized the importance of strengthening Pakistan–UAE tech relations. Zeeshan Rehman Khattak, act­ing CEO of PSEB, provided an in­sightful overview of Pakistan’s flourishing IT industry with the help of important milestones. Nadeem Malik, secretary gener­al P@SHA, stressed that GITEX Global 2024 served as an excep­tional platform for Pakistan – as it generated tangible contracts, MoUs and B2B linkages. The event concluded with closing remarks by Faisal Niaz Tirmizi – reaffirming the significance of bilateral cooperation in emerg­ing technologies between the brotherly countries of Pakistan and UAE through diverse range of business-to-business (B2B) and govt-to-govt (G2G) syner­gistic partnerships and compli­mentary trade relations.

CDWP approves establishment of Danish School in Islamabad

