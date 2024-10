MUZAFFARGARH - Police arrested an in­jured accused during police en­counter here near Mouza Tibi Norani on Wednesday. Shah Jamal police said that the team on a tip off raided the area and four accused after seeing po­lice opened firing and tried to escape on motorcycles. The team retaliated but the accused fled. Later, the police held one accused in injured condition. The outlaw suffered injuries by the firing of his own accom­plices, said police.