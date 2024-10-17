Thursday, October 17, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

ATC extends interim bail of PTI leaders

October 5 protest

ATC extends interim bail of PTI leaders
NEWS WIRE
October 17, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore, National

LAHORE  -  An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday extended the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, Salman Akram Raja and  Azaal Azeem Pahat, in cases related to the October 5 protest. ATC Judge Arshad Javed conducted the proceedings on bail petitions, during which both leaders appeared on expiry of their interim bail. During the proceedings, the police requested more time to provide the case records against the PTI leaders. The court accepted the request and adjourned the hearing until November 2, while extending the interim bail for both Salman Akram Raja and Azaal Azeem Pahat. Salman Akram Raja had been granted interim bail in four cases, while Azaal Azeem Pahat had secured bail in three. The Islampura, Lorri Adda, Masti Gate, and Shafiqabad police stations had registered cases against the PTI leaders and workers, accusing them of terrorism, vandalism, rioting, and other charges.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1729142426.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024