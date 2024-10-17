Bahawalpur policearrest 199 criminals in last 15 days

BAHAWALPUR - During the last 15 days, Bahawalpur police arrested 199 criminals including 157 criminals of category A, 42 criminals of category B, and 03 fugitives from court. Similarly, 28 accused were arrested while carrying out operations against illegal weapons holders. 25 pistols of 30 bore, 02 pistols of 12 bore and 02 guns of 12 bore were recovered. Similarly, 44 suspects were arrested and 19 kg of 670 grams of hashish, 255 grams of crystal ice, 08 kg of hemp, 871 liters of alcohol and 03 pieces of chalo were re­covered from their possession. Muhammad Khalid Tabasim while issuing instructions to the SHO said that while continuing the same actions against the drug dealers, more effective actions should be im­plemented so that the society can be cleansed from such elements. Drug selling is a scourge, which will die only if it is eliminated from the society.

COMMITTEE REVIEWS MEASURESTAKEN AGAINST DENGUE

A meeting of the District Emergency Response Committee for Dengue Control was held under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commis­sioner Revenue (ADC-R) Ameer Taimur, here on Wednesday. The meeting reviewed the measures taken for dengue control from October 1 to Octo­ber 14. Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Dr. Aamir Bashir, District Health Officer Preventive Services Dr. Khalid Channar, District Focal Person Dr. Qudsia Anwar, Deputy District Health Officers, entomologists from relevant departments, and focal persons attended the meeting, while the as­sistant commissioners from tehsils participated via video-link. The ADC-R emphasised ensuring implementation of preventive measures against dengue. He instructed that water should not stand accumulated in one place, and cleanliness, includ­ing roof sanitation, should be maintained. He said that members of the indoor and outdoor teams formed for dengue control should work actively in the field, ensuring 100 per cent coverage of dengue larvae breeding hot spots throughout the district.