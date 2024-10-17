BISP chairperson visits STEVTA Staff College, inspects training classes

KARACHI - The Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Chairperson Senator Rubina Khalid visited Staff College Sindh Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (STEVTA) in New Karachi on Wednesday and inspected various departments and ongoing training classes. Director Staff College STEVTA Zarqa Saeed briefed the chairperson BISP on skill development and various programmes of the institution.

Senator Rubina said that the Benazir Income Support Programme was the vision of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto to empower Pakistani women. She said that today this programme was providing financial support to over 9.3 million deserving families.

Senator Rubina said that Benazir Income Support Programme will be expanded to 10 million beneficiaries.

The children of BISP-registered families will be given technical and vocational training to make them self-sufficient so that they can play their role in the development of the country.

The Director General (DG) Benazir Income Support Programme Sindh Zulfikar Ali Sheikh, Deputy Director Zulqarnain Haider Shah, MD STEVTA Munawer Ali Mithani, Chairman Salim Raza Jalbani and others were also present on the occasion.

BISP chairperson visits Benazir Nashonuma Centre

The Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Chairperson Senator Rubina Khalid on Wednesday visited the BISP’s Benazir Nashonuma Centre at Pir Ilahi Bux Colony here.

Speaking about the objective of her visit, she said that the purpose is to inspect the standard of the facilities and services being provided at the centre. She also lauded the Sindh Minister for Health and Population Welfare Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho and said the contribution of Dr Azra in the health sector is outstanding. She said that growth stunting is a serious challenge and if is not addressed in the two years, it become irreversible and that is the reason behind launching of Benazir Nashonuma programme under the BISP. Our beneficiaries under this programme are being provided cash as well as food supplement to improve health of mothers and children, she added.

Senator Rubina Khalid said that around 9.3 million current beneficiaries of the BISP are expected to cross 10 million by the 2025. The BISP was the vision of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto to help the people below the poverty line. This programme provides assistance to the women and also helps them get identity, she added. She said that the process of registration under the BISP is continuing and a large number of women are being registered under it.

She said that we also moving toward skill development program and the children of our beneficiaries would also be provided skills training to help them get employment.

Senator Rubina Khalid said that Benazir Nashonuma Centre meant to address the issues of stunting growth of children which helps the woman throughout pregnancy period and up-to two years of age of the child. She said that awareness activities about the Benazir Nashonuma Centre are also being conducted. She told a questioner that around 38 Benazir Nashonuma centres are operational in Karachi and 140 across Sindh.

Senator Rubina Khalid said that we are going to increase the cash transfer under the BISP from Rs10,500 to Rs13,500 from the 2025. Likewise, the Taleemi Wazaif would also be revised, she added.

The meetings were also held with the State Bank of Pakistan to end human intervention from the cash transfer process under the BISP, so that the beneficiaries be paid cash with respect directly in their accounts, she added.

Earlier, the chairperson BISP visited different sections of the BISP’s Benazir Nashonuma Centre at Pir Ilahi Bux Colony here.

BISP chairperson calls on Sindh home minister

The Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Chairperson Senator Rubina Khalid called on Sindh Home and Law Minister Zia-ul-Hasan Lanjar at his office on Wednesday.

Senator Rubina Khalid expressed gratitude to Provincial Minister Zia-ul-Hasan Lanjar for the security arrangements made by the Sindh government during disbursement of the quarterly installment to BISP beneficiaries.

Rubina Khalid said that over 2.5 million deserving women in Sindh province should be provided adequate security for payments in a transparent manner.

She said that on the directives of President Asif Ali Zardari, payments are being made in a transparent and respectable manner. BISP chairperson said more lady police personnel should be deployed during the upcoming quarter to make disbursement of payments in transparent way, Rubina Khalid said.

Senator Rubina said the BISP and the police should jointly take action against those who make fake surveys or payments.

The provincial home minister assured BISP chairperson of full cooperation and assistance from Sindh government.

Deputy Inspector General Police Fida Hussain Mastoi and DG BISP Sindh Zulfikar Ali Shaikh were authorised to decide the joint action plan for the next quarterly installment.