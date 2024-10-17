Britney Spears shares exciting announcement about her second novel

LOS ANGELES - Britney Spears has recently announced she’s writing her second novel on social media. On October 16, the Toxic crooner wrote a lengthy note on Instagram Stories where she offered a glimpse of what her fans could expect from her second book, which also served as a follow-up to 2023’s memoir, The Woman In Me. Britney said, “I have no idea why I’m writing all this!” as she highlighted about having girl crushes on six female celebrities on the same post. “I’m away writing my novel and learning about myself,” she wrote. “But I do so miss being silly with the girls” remarked the 42-year-old. The singer further shared a list of A-list stars, starting with “Pamela Lee Anderson,” a “classic babe and seems so sweet.” Next was Natalie Portman, followed by Camila Cabello, Kendall Jenner, Selena Gomez and Drew Barrymore. Back in October, Britney revealed she was writing on a second volume of her memoir. However, it is not clear if she is working on the same project or a separate book. Meanwhile, the songstress has released multiple books throughout her music career, including 2000’s Heart to Heart, written with her mother, Lynne Spears, and 2001’s A Mother’s Gift, also written in collaboration with Lynne.