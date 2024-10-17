Buttler, Bairstow, Rashid headline star-studded lineup for Abu Dhabi T10 2024

The 2024 edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 is set to be the biggest yet, boasting an extraordinary lineup of international cricket superstars, including Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow, Marcus Stoinis, Lockie Ferguson, and Rashid Khan. These icons, along with many other global names, will light up the tournament in what promises to be an electrifying season.

For the first time in its history, the competition will feature 10 teams, with the introduction of two new franchises—Bolts Ajman and UP Nawabs—making this edition the largest to date. Returning to defend their title are the New York Strikers, while other familiar franchises such as Deccan Gladiators, Northern Warriors, Morrisville Samp Army, Delhi Bulls, Bangla Tigers, Team Abu Dhabi, and the newly rebranded Chennai Brave Jaguars (formerly The Chennai Braves) will also compete.

With all franchises finalizing their player retentions and new signings, the stage is set for the highly anticipated Player Draft, scheduled for October 17 at 6 pm UAE time. Over 400 players from across the cricketing world have registered, eager to secure a spot in the competition.

Adding to the excitement, a landmark three-year broadcast deal with Disney Star will provide comprehensive coverage of the tournament in both English and regional languages across India, further expanding the tournament's global fanbase. The 12-day extravaganza will run from November 21 to December 2, with the final match scheduled to coincide with the UAE’s 53rd National Day at the iconic Zayed Cricket Stadium, continuing at the venue until 2028.

Shaji Ul Mulk, Chairman of T10 Sports Management, expressed his excitement for the upcoming season: “The T10 format has revolutionized cricket, drawing unprecedented global interest. With two new teams and our groundbreaking Disney Star broadcast deal, the 2024 season will be the biggest yet. The talent on display this year is unmatched, and fans are in for a spectacle like no other.”

Matt Boucher, CEO of Abu Dhabi Cricket & Sports Hub, added: “The Abu Dhabi T10 has grown exponentially since it was brought to the UAE, and Abu Dhabi has now become a global sports hub. This year, with the expansion to 10 teams and the game-changing Disney Star deal, we’re taking the tournament to new heights, showcasing the excitement of the T10 format to the world.”

Teams, Retentions, and Signings

New York Strikers:

New Signings: Matheesha Pathirana, Donovan Ferreira.

Retentions: Kieron Pollard, Mohammad Amir, Sunil Narine, Akeal Hossain, Muhammad Waseem, Muhammad Jawadulla.

Deccan Gladiators:

New Signings: Jos Buttler, Anrich Nortje, Marcus Stoinis.

Retentions: Maheesh Theekshana, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Zahoor Khan.

Delhi Bulls:

New Signings: Wanindu Hasaranga, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Matthew Wade.

Retentions: Rovman Powell, Muhammad Rohid, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, James Vince.

Team Abu Dhabi:

New Signings: Jonny Bairstow, Lockie Ferguson, Shimron Hetmyer, AM Ghazanfar.

Retentions: Phil Salt, Noor Ahmad, Kyle Mayers.

Northern Warriors:

New Signings: Trent Boult, Finn Allen, Johnson Charles, Sherfane Rutherford, Saqib Mahmood.

Retentions: Colin Munro, Azmatullah Omarzai, Ankur Sangwan.

Morrisville Samp Army:

New Signings: David Willey, Imad Wasim.

Retentions: Faf du Plessis, Qais Ahmad, Andries Gous.

Bangla Tigers:

New Signings: Shakib Al Hasan, Rashid Khan, Liam Livingstone, Iftikhar Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik.

Retentions: Hazratullah Zazai, Dasun Shanaka, Joshua Little.

Chennai Brave Jaguars:

New Signings: Chris Lynn, Nuwan Thushara, Thisara Perera, Dan Lawrence, Rassie van der Dussen.

Retentions: Aayan Khan, George Munsey, Bhanuka Rajapaksa.

UP Nawabs:

New Signings: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Dawid Malan, Tymal Mills, Adil Rashid, Andre Fletcher.

Bolts Ajman:

New Signings: James Neesham, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Lungi Ngidi, Gulbadin Naib, Haider Ali.