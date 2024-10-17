CM Maryam clears mist on fake student rape allegations

LAHORE - Clearing the mist surrounding the alleged rape of a college girl, Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif Wednesday said that the incident did not happen at all and there was no eye witness to it.

Addressing a press conference here, the chief minister accused the PTI of using this fake incident to malign the country at a time when SCO summit was taking place in Pakistan.

The chief minister stated that a storm was raised on social media over a false incident as a spark ignited a fire on the social media. She said a story of lies was concocted which did not exist. Even the minor details have been examined down to the bottom of the incident, she added.

“There are those who exploit tragedies for political gain and manipulate children for their agendas. Such reprehensible actions will not go unpunished. I urge the Judiciary to take this matter seriously, as it involves protecting honour, and all those responsible must be held accountable. We have identified networks spreading falsehoods, some operating from abroad and others from Peshawar. Slander will not be tolerated”, she maintained.

She continued, “The individual who spread this blatant lie, incited violence, and provoked students has been arrested. I will ensure that anyone involved in this conspiracy and the false propaganda that harmed an innocent girl and her family will face justice for the allegations of a rape that never occurred.”

Maryam Nawaz said that the children have been misled and are unaware of the true situation. The real issue lies with those inciting agitation, not social media itself”, she added. She requested the protesting students to have faith in their government as their safety was her responsibility.

The chief minister stated that the Education Minister personally met with the students to hear their concerns. She alleged that the social media accounts linked to the PTI have been inciting chaos and unrest. “The charges against the PTI founder are valid, which is why we are witnessing such turmoil. If certain privileges are being extended to the PTI founder, those should also apply to other prisoners. It is our duty to uncover the individuals behind this fabricated narrative. She said false rumors about the alleged rape victim’s death have circulated, prompting us to file a complaint with the FIA to investigate those responsible.

The chief minister said that PTI leader Zartaj Gul’s sister has also been given an opportunity to clarify her position, as she seeks to ensure fairness. The students, lacking the full context, were merely calling for justice.

The chief minister explained that the girl’s mother reached out to her, which is why she is addressing the media today. The girl, who has been portrayed as a rape victim, has actually been in the hospital since October 2 due to injuries sustained at home. She emphasized that the girl receiving treatment in the ICU was misrepresented as a victim of rape. The mother requested that the government protect the honor of her daughters, asserting that false information and baseless accusations were spreading on social media.

The chief minister clarified that the girl has been hospitalized with a spinal injury since October 2, and the guard accused in the incident was on leave when he was arrested in Sargodha for investigation. CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif stated, “The police acted promptly upon receiving the report of the alleged rape, and the search for the girl is ongoing. A misleading campaign has been launched to confuse the students, and after previous protests failed, this new plan emerged to salvage a failing political agenda. All daughters, sisters, and mothers deserve respect, and it is unacceptable for the girl to be dishonored and falsely accused. The police initially sought to make the girl’s father the complainant, but this is about the education and safety of countless daughters.”

She added, “The Punjab government will take on the role of plaintiff in this case. I have thoroughly reviewed all medical records and evidence, and I am committed to pursuing this matter to the fullest extent. I have attended meetings of the investigation committee to ensure accountability. As the Chief Executive of the province, it is my duty to safeguard the honor, life, and property of 150 million people. We must work together to expose those behind this conspiracy and bring them to justice. False narratives have been created to incite unrest among students, and we will not stand for it.”

The chief minister stated that the Shanghai Cooperation Organization meeting in Pakistan, after years of challenges, was met with a disturbing plan aimed at inciting unrest. As the country’s economy began to improve—with decreasing inflation and a rising stock market—protests and acts of arson emerged. She emphasized her responsibility to uphold the honor and reputation of 150 million citizens with diverse beliefs.

The chief minister highlighted a recent incident in Gujrat where a child injured in a traffic accident was wrongfully portrayed as a victim of police violence. The driver and an accomplice involved in the incident were arrested promptly, and she has been closely monitoring the situation, including the child’s surgery.

She noted that individuals posing as students were instigating chaos in Gujrat, luring children to the streets. She vowed to take decisive action against anyone spreading falsehoods, regardless of their political affiliations.

The chief minister remarked on the recent unrest, saying, “On May 9, they remained silent while using their children. Those behind these heinous acts will face consequences, and we have uncovered all relevant records. The individual who made accusations has changed his story, and those expected to be arrested have fled, leaving their families in distress.

She condemned the use of public resources by the KP Chief Minister to provoke conflict in Punjab, stating, “I have never seen one province attack another. I am grateful to the people of Punjab for rejecting calls for anarchy. Creating chaos during the Shanghai Cooperation Organization meeting is unpatriotic. No true patriot would engage in such behavior, especially as the country shows signs of economic recovery. Those who hinder our progress are enemies of the nation and deserve to be called out.”

The chief minister asserted, “Pakistan deserves to present a dignified image, and it is our responsibility to maintain that. Following the 2018 elections, conditions worsened, but thanks to Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif, we have made improvements. I represent all citizens, regardless of their political party. Mian Amir Mahmood, the owner of Punjab College, is a respected individual, and I will not allow injustice within my government. We apprehended the accused in the rape case within two hours, and the protection of women and children is my top priority.”

The CM stated: “The Defamation law is being opposed so that they can freely tell lies and no one can apprehend them. The Defamation law has been passed and will be implemented soon. Accounts in digital terrorism are being operated by sitting abroad. Such people cannot do constructive politics, they play havoc in everything after coming to power. They do not know how to work and are not even taught. These people are self-sufficient doing vandalism and riots. The people of KPK have been deprived of development and due rights. Politics disregard riots, and siege but is the name of launching projects like air ambulance, heart surgery and roads. Politics is the name of undertaking development projects and doing public service. I ask the people of KPK to open their eyes and recognize their rights. The right to freedom of speech is for truth and not for lies.’’