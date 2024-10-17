CM orders implementing one dish law strictly

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that to prevent wastage of food, one-dish is being implemented strictly, and action is being taken on its violation. In her message on the World Food Day, being observed on Wednesday, the CM said that millions of people around the world are suffering from hunger while millions of tons of food was being wasted. The CM noted that the religion of Islam emphasised to value the blessing of food and forbids to waste it, adding that at home, hotels, and events, good manners must be adopted to prevent food wastage. She said taking out or wasting food was tantamount to showing disrespect of divine blessings. Maryam called for a collective commitment to avoid food wastage and ensure a safe food supply for future generations, stating, “Let us build a society where food is accessible to all.”