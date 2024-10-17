Codebase Technologies announces strategic partnership with Abhi

LAHORE - The UAE-based fintech Codebase Technolo­gies has announced its strate­gic partnership with Abhi to introduce innovative Earned Wage Access (EWA) solutions across multiple geographies through Codebase Technolo­gies’ Digibanc platform. This collaboration signifies a major milestone in advancing global financial inclusion, offering businesses cutting-edge tools to support their employees’ financial well-being. Recent reports indicate that approxi­mately 76% of workers live paycheck to paycheck, and over 60% of employees expe­rience financial stress that di­rectly impacts productivity and job satisfaction. Furthermore, with 1.7 billion people world­wide lacking access to formal financial services, the need for accessible financial solutions is more critical than ever. The collaboration between Code­base Technologies and Abhi addresses these pressing is­sues, providing an alternative to high-interest loans and cost­ly credit options. Raheel Iqbal, Managing Partner of Codebase Technologies, stated: “We are thrilled to partner with Abhi to offer an innovative solution that addresses the financial well-being of employees on a global scale. With Digibanc’s robust platform and Abhi’s cutting-edge EWA technology, we are making a significant stride in driving financial inclu­sion and enabling businesses to support their employees in a meaningful way.” Abhi’s Co-Founder & COO, Ali Ladhubhai added: “Partnering with Code­base Technologies represents a transformative opportunity for Abhi to accelerate our mis­sion of democratizing access to financial services. By lever­aging the power of Digibanc’s platform, we are extending these benefits across multiple geographies, giving people in­stant access to their earnings when they need them most. At the same time, we are enabling businesses to adopt smarter, more efficient ways to manage cash flow, creating a win-win for both employers and em­ployees.” Digibanc, Codebase Technologies’ award-winning platform, plays a crucial role in making this integration pro­cess smooth and efficient. With its flexible, scalable, and fast-to-market approach to creating and launching digital financial products, Digibanc allows for seamless API-based integra­tions. By integrating Abhi’s so­lution into Digibanc, Codebase Technologies offers businesses a unique opportunity to sup­port their workforce, reduce financial stress, and enhance overall productivity. Abhi al­lows employees to access up to 50% of their accrued salaries instantly, providing a reliable safety net for unexpected ex­penses or emergencies.