Defending champions New York Strikers eye back-to-back titles in Abu Dhabi T10 2024

Defending champions of the Abu Dhabi T10, the New York Strikers, are all set to make a powerful return in the tournament’s eighth edition. With eyes on reclaiming the trophy, the Strikers are poised to dominate the cricket field as the kicks off in the coming days.

The Strikers’ lineup this season features a host of cricketing stars, including the ever-dynamic Kieron Pollard, explosive batsman Muhammad Waseem, promising pacer Muhammad Jawadullah, all-rounder Sunil Narine, lethal fast bowler Mohammad Amir, and spinner Akeal Hosein. The retained core will be bolstered by exciting new talents like Donovan Ferreira and Sri Lankan fast-bowling sensation Matheesha Pathirana.

Sagar Khanna, the owner of New York Strikers, expressed his optimism for the upcoming season: “We’re thrilled to have assembled a strong squad and are confident in our team's ability to defend the title. Our players are passionate, dedicated, and ready to give their all for the fans. The commitment from each player and the coaching staff is outstanding, and we’re prepared for any challenge ahead.”

Having consistently demonstrated their dominance in other global formats like the Zim Afro T10, Max 60 Cayman, and the Legends Cricket Trophy, the New York Strikers enter the tournament as one of the top contenders. Their impressive track record as the reigning Abu Dhabi T10 champions underscores their ambitions for yet another successful campaign.

Head Coach Chaminda Vaas shared insights into the team’s rigorous preparations: “We’ve been focusing on executing our strategies and ensuring that we play our best cricket. The training sessions have been intense, and the players are highly motivated to excel this season.”

CEO Shazmeen Kara also highlighted the team’s strong camaraderie, stating: “The atmosphere within the squad is fantastic. Everyone is united in their goals, and this bond will reflect in our performance on the field. We’re excited to engage with our fans, and their support will be critical as we aim for another championship. The Abu Dhabi T10 offers a unique platform, and we intend to seize every opportunity.”

As the New York Strikers prepare for another exhilarating journey, they carry the hopes of their passionate fanbase. Their commitment to excellence, combined with strategic preparations and team spirit, sets the stage for an exciting season ahead. With a blend of seasoned veterans and emerging stars, the Strikers are not only ready to defend their title but also to further cement their legacy in T10 cricket history.