Thursday, October 17, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Depression over west-central Arabian Sea moves northwestward: PMD

NEWS WIRE
October 17, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD  -  Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Wednesday revealed that the depression over West-central Arabian Sea has moved further northwestward during past 12 hours. According to an advisory issued by the PMD, the depression was lying at around Latitude 18.6N and Longitude 58.4E, at a distance of about 1150km southwest of Karachi, 830km southwest of Gwadar, 130km southeast of Duqm, Oman, 190km south-southwest of Masirah, Oman and 490 northeast of Salalah, Oman. The system is likely to move further northwest towards Oman coast and weaken into a well-marked low-pressure area by early morning. Squally winds of 30-40 Km/hour gusting 50Km/hour are likely around the system center with sea condition to remain rough till morning. The PMD officials have confirmed that there is no threat to coastal areas of Pakistan from this system.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1729123675.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024