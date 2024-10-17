Duckett predicts day 3 drama as Multan pitch deteriorates

LAHORE - England centurion Ben Duck­ett has predicted more drama on day three of the second Test, warning that Pakistan’s pitch gamble will continue to test batters with unpredict­able spin. Duckett, who played a pivotal role with his fourth Test century, acknowledged the growing challenge of bat­ting on a deteriorating surface. “This is not a pitch where you can rely on defense for too long. It feels like there’s always a ball with your name on it,” Duckett remarked, reflecting on the increasingly challeng­ing conditions at the Multan Cricket Stadium. “It definitely spun more this afternoon, which isn’t surprising given this pitch has already been in use for seven days,” he added. “The longer the game goes, the more it crumbles. I can’t see the pitch staying the same—it’s likely to get worse. I expect it to spin more and more.” The Eng­lish batter also admitted that batting in the fourth innings would be a tricky affair. “Chas­ing anything on this pitch will be tough, but we’ll stay positive and aim to chase down what­ever target we’re set. The fewer runs, the better, of course.” Re­flecting on his century, Duckett expressed a sense of relief after previously falling short of the milestone in recent matches. “It was more relief than cele­bration. I’ve had a few chances to reach hundreds recently and missed out, so it felt good to get over the line this time,” he said. “I’ve felt in great form for the last six months to a year but couldn’t convert my 70s and 80s. Today, I stayed proactive, even reverse-sweeping on 99 instead of going into a shell.”