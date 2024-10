The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has postponed the hearing on PTI's Raja Khurram Nawaz’s request for changing the Islamabad tribunal until tomorrow.

A four-member bench heard the case, with lawyers for Nawaz and Ali Bukhari presenting their arguments.

Nawaz’s legal team argued that objections raised during the filing of the election petition were not addressed within the mandated 45 days.

The ECP will resume the hearing tomorrow.