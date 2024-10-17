eTurbo Motorslaunches cheapest EV motorbikes in Pakistan

KARACHI - eTurbo Motors has set a new benchmark in Pakistan’s electric vehicle (EV) industry by introducing the cheapest and fastest EV motorcycles in the country. In this regard, an inaugural ceremony was held here on Wednesday. Provincial Minister Sindh Sharjeel Inam Memon was the special guest of the event. Consuls General of various countries, CEOs of various organisations belonging to the corporate sector, media representatives and other guests also participated in the event. The motorcycles introduced by eTurbo Motors can easily travel up to 300-km on a single charge, which is an affordable and eco-friendly solution to the growing transportation needs in Pakistan. With the vision of Green Pakistan, the company has set up a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility with an initial production capacity of 10,000 units per annum with an extensive capital investment of Rs500 million in the SITE area to expand the market demand base. Senior Minister Sindh Sharjeel Inam Memon expressed his best wishes for the project and said that the launch of eTurbo Motors is an important step towards fulfilling Pakistan’s green energy ambitions. This investment will not only help meet the country’s environmental goals but also create employment opportunities. He felicitated eTurbo Motors on achieving important milestone. The CEO of eTurbo Motors Sheikh Osama Nadeem said that our vision is to provide affordable, environment-friendly and reliable means of transportation for every Pakistani. We have designed our motorcycle range to meet the needs of different segments including young boys and girls and middle-aged men and women, he said and added this is just the beginning and our aim is to take Pakistan towards a sustainable future. eTurbo Motors has introduced various types of electric motorcycles to meet the needs of the market. The ECO variant is equipped with a 60-volt lithium battery, while the motorcycle has a top speed of 70-km and a range of up to 200-km on a single charge. Similarly, the Warrior and EVO variants introduced by the company are equipped with a 72-volt battery. Both these motorcycles have a top speed of 120-km, while both motorcycles can easily travel up to 300-km on a single charge. Another motorcycle introduced by the company, PULSAR, provides a balanced option. This motorcycle can easily travel up to 230-km on a single charge with a speed of 90-km. For short trips, the company has introduced motorcycles like Thunderbolt and Thunderbird. Both these motorcycles are capable of traveling up to 110-120-km in a single charge with a speed of 95-km. Keeping in view the market needs, eTurbo Motors plans to increase its investment in the coming years to increase its production capacity and introduce more innovative products. The company’s commitment to green technology and sustainability will play an important role in reshaping the landscape of Pakistan’s auto sector. The event concluded with a message of support for Pakistan’s EV industry, recognising eTurbo Motors as a key player in moving the country towards a more sustainable and environmentally responsible future.