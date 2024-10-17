Experts urge community action to control dengue spread

Peshawar - A dengue awareness workshop was held at Pak International Medical College (PIMC) and Peshawar Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) to address the growing threat of dengue fever and promote preventive measures.

The event, organized in response to the increasing cases in the region, was attended by key health figures, including Dr Iftikhar Uddin from Bacha Khan Medical College, Chairman PIMS Prof Dr Tariq Safi, Principal and Dean PIMC Prof Dr Amin Jan, and former Senator Dr Mehartaj Rughani.

In his opening remarks, Prof Dr Amin Jan stressed the importance of public awareness to fight dengue at its peak. He called for active engagement from health professionals and the community in preventive efforts.

Dr Iftikhar Uddin emphasized the health hazards posed by dengue if neglected and highlighted the need for collective efforts to control its spread. He noted that timely action and community awareness are crucial.

The workshop featured informative sessions on symptom identification, eliminating mosquito breeding grounds, and protective measures. The event concluded with an awareness walk led by health professionals and students to promote dengue prevention and early detection among the public.