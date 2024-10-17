Thursday, October 17, 2024
Fawad Ch criticizes PTI leadership, praises Fazlur Rehman’s role

WARSAW (BBC)
4:27 PM | October 17, 2024
Former Federal Minister Fawad Chaudhry has criticized the current leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), claiming it is being run by "amateurs. " He has also commended Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman for his pivotal role in navigating Pakistan’s political landscape.

Speaking outside the Islamabad High Court, Fawad highlighted that Pakistan’s politics is at a critical juncture and that the upcoming week could be decisive for the country’s future. He praised Fazlur Rehman’s leadership, particularly his opposition to military courts and judiciary changes, which have boosted his political stature.

Chaudhry urged key PTI figures to take more responsibility, criticizing the party’s inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, an accountability court adjourned his corruption case regarding road construction in Jhelum until November 11, as NAB requested more time to submit its report.

