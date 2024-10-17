FC Balochistan seizes illegal goods in intensified anti-smuggling operations

Balochistan's Frontier Corps (FC), in collaboration with other law enforcement agencies, has been conducting successful anti-smuggling operations across the province. Over the past month, operations in areas such as Dera Murad Jamali, Barkhan, Pishin, Chaman, Nushki, Zhob, and Panjpai have resulted in the seizure of significant quantities of smuggled goods.

The FC confiscated 66 metric tons of sugar, over 5,300 liters of Iranian diesel, 772 tires, 29 metric tons of milk powder, 6 metric tons of betel nuts, non-customs vehicles, cigarettes, and China salt. These operations are part of ongoing efforts to curb smuggling activities and protect the local economy.