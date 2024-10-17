FG/Din Polo and Master Paints record wins on day 2 of Pink Polo Cup

LAHORE - Two important matches were played on the second day of the Pink Polo Cup 2024, where FG/Din Polo and Master Paints emerged victorious at the Jinnah Polo Fields on Wednesday. The four-goal Pink Polo Cup 2024 attracted a large number of women and families to Jinnah Polo Fields. Major Ali Taimur (Retd), the Secretary of Jin­nah Polo Fields, along with other officials and polo lovers, was also present on the occasion. In the first match of the second day, FG/ Din Polo defeated Newage Cables with a score of 9-4½. Raja Mikael Sami led the charge for FG/Din Polo, scoring four goals, followed by Shaikh Mohammad Farhad with three, while Iranian player Sahar Yaghoubi and Shaikh Mohammad Rafay contributed one goal each. For Newage Cables, Alman Jaleel Azam scored two goals, Adnan Jaleel Azam added one, and they were also awarded one and a half goal handicap advantage. In the second match of the day, Master Paints triumphed over Rijas Polo with a score of 9-2½. Iranian play­er AmirrezaBehboudi shone for Master Paints, scoring superb six goals, supported by Sufi Moham­mad Haroon with two, and English player Maria Candelaria with one.