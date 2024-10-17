Gold price soars

ISLAMABAD - The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs2,200 and was sold at Rs277,200 on Wednesday compared to its sale at Rs275,000 on last trading day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs1,886 to Rs237,654 from Rs235,768 whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs217,850 from Rs216,121, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs3,050 and Rs2,614.88, re­spectively. The price of gold in the interna­tional market increased by $22 to $2,675 from $2,653, the Association reported.