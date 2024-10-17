Govt approves Rs500m for second phase of Nadirabad flyover

MULTAN - The Punjab government has sanctioned Rs 500 million funding for second phase of Nadirabad flyover to build its main carriageway, service lane and necessary road work that will take the commuters’ road travel experience to the next level of excellence. Commissioner Multan Maryam Khan visited the phase-II site of the Nadirabad flyover, a Rs 3.4 billion project already completed, here Wednesday and said that its extension would make travel more comfortable. Commissioner said that she had moved the case for seeking funds for phase-II extension and Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif accorded approval to facilitate people and gave her the task to keep checking the ongoing development schemes and ensure their in time completion.