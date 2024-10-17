Thursday, October 17, 2024
Govt approves Rs500m for second phase of Nadirabad flyover

October 17, 2024
MULTAN  - The Punjab government has sanc­tioned Rs 500 million funding for second phase of Nadirabad flyover to build its main car­riageway, service lane and necessary road work that will take the commuters’ road travel experience to the next level of excellence. Commis­sioner Multan Maryam Khan visited the phase-II site of the Nadirabad flyover, a Rs 3.4 billion project already com­pleted, here Wednesday and said that its extension would make travel more comfort­able. Commissioner said that she had moved the case for seeking funds for phase-II extension and Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif ac­corded approval to facilitate people and gave her the task to keep checking the ongoing development schemes and en­sure their in time completion.

