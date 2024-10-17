High-level Belarus delegation calls on ZTBL president

ISLAMABAD - A high-level delegation from the Republic of Belarus Wednesday called on the President/CEO of Za­rai Taraqiati Bank Limited (ZTBL) at ZTBL head office in Islamabad.

The delegation included Ser­gei Stolyarchuk, chairman of the Bank of Development of Belarus, Vadim Shagoiko, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Food of Be­larus, and Ilya Kanapliou, Trade Counsellor of the Embassy of Belarus in Pakistan. President/CEO of ZTBL, Tahir Yaqoob Bhatti warmly welcomed and received the distinguished Belarusian del­egation. During the meeting, the Belarusian delegation provided detailed insights into Belarus’ agriculture sector, which plays a pivotal role in the country’s econ­omy. Agriculture and livestock exports are major contributors to Belarus’ foreign exchange earn­ings. They highlighted Belarus’ strength in agricultural mechani­zation, heavy machinery produc­tion, and livestock development. Their agricultural exports, in­cluding dairy and meat prod­ucts, contribute to their global trade footprint, and Belarus is recognized for its advanced farming practices and cutting-edge machinery such as tractors and agricultural equipment.

The Belarusian side proposed a potential collaboration between ZTBL and Belarus in areas of mu­tual interest. They suggested that ZTBL’s farmers benefit from Be­larusian agricultural machinery to promote mechanization and pro­ductivity in Pakistan’s agriculture sector. They also expressed keen interest to invest in multiple proj­ects in Pakistan for which a detailed proposal will be shared with ZTBL.

President/CEO of ZTBL deliv­ered a presentation on Pakistan’s agriculture sector and the pivotal role ZTBL plays in supporting small and subsistence farmers. He shared ZTBL’s recent disbursement of PKR 33 billion agri loans to small & sub­sistence farmers under the Prime Minister Kissan Package with over Rs.10 billion financed for farm mechanization. The President/CEO ZTBL highlighted the strategic po­sition of ZTBL in terms of country wide outreach in underserved & rural areas through more than 500 branches backed by dedicated team of Mobile Credit Officers and Branch Managers to extend financial and advisory services to farmers at their doorsteps. He emphasized that partnerships & collaborations amongst countries are crucial for mutual benefits and well-being of people. Both sides emphasized the importance of further coopera­tion, particularly in introducing Be­larusian agricultural machinery to Pakistani farmers. The President/CEO reaffirmed ZTBL’s eagerness to explore joint ventures under the guidance of the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of National Food Security & Research and the State Bank of Pakistan to uplift small farmers and drive the rural economy forward. The meeting concluded with a com­mitment from both sides to con­tinue working together, leveraging ZTBL’sreach and Belarus’ expertise in agricultural technology, mecha­nization and investment in varied nature of projects in Pakistan.