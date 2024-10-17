Hosting SCO meeting improved image of Pakistan globally: Tarar

Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Attaullah Tarar has said hosting the Shanghai Cooperation Organization's Council of Heads of Government meeting has further improved the image of Pakistan globally.

In an interview with PTV, he termed the hosting of SCO summit a result of country's successful foreign policy.

The Minister said world is acknowledging the true potential of Pakistan and its importance as a key player in the region.

He highlighted the important role of Pakistan in addressing the issues including climate change, sustainable development, counter-terrorism, economic policies, investment and trade and peace and security. He said the hosting of SCO meeting will bring long term benefits for the country.

Attaullah Tarar said the visiting dignitaries of the SCO were appreciative of Pakistan's role in the region. He said Pakistan's economic indicators are improving and there will be more good news for the public in the coming days.