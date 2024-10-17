Huxley’s Dystopia and Pakistan’s Social Engineering

In Aldous Huxley’s novel *Brave New World*, society is divided into genetically engineered classes (Alphas, Betas, Gammas, Deltas, and Epsilons), with each class assigned a predetermined role and social status. The Alphas lead, the Betas perform skilled work, and the lower classes, like Gammas and Epsilons, are confined to menial tasks, unable to escape their stations. This rigid hierarchy ensures order but stifles individual freedom. Pakistan’s own societal structure mirrors this dystopia, not through genetic design, but through a system where the privileged are groomed to govern, and the rest are left with little opportunity to rise.

In Pakistan, educational and social stratification ensures that those from affluent backgrounds, much like Huxley’s Alphas, are positioned to assume leadership roles. Institutions like Aitchison College in Lahore and Karachi Grammar School (KGS) produce a disproportionate number of the country’s elite, including politicians, military leaders, and business magnates. Many of Pakistan’s top decision-makers share these prestigious alma maters, while the vast majority, akin to Huxley’s lower classes, are stuck in underfunded schools and relegated to low-paying jobs. In rural areas, poor education and entrenched social barriers further limit upward mobility, leaving many trapped in poverty.

The consequences of this system are dire. A significant portion of Pakistan’s children are stunted, malnourished, and deprived of basic opportunities, leading to a cycle of frustration and stagnation. Breaking this cycle requires dismantling the barriers that perpetuate inequality, starting with reforms to the education system to provide equal opportunities for all. By rooting out corruption and promoting merit, Pakistan can tap into the full potential of its people and avoid the dystopian future Huxley envisioned.

WAHAB ABBASI,

Islamabad.