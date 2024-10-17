ICCI for focusing on creating integrated regional economic zone

ISLAMABAD - President of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and In­dustry Nasir Mansoor Qureshi has termed the success­ful hosting of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit a matter of immense pride for Pakistan. The sum­mit served as a platform for advancing cooperation in technology, especially in areas like digital transformation, cyber security, and e-commerce. He also commended the Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif for highlighting the signifi­cance of peace and stability in Afghanistan for the growth of trade and development among all the stakeholders as well as exercising the collective wisdom for fostering progress and prosperity for the shared community.

In a statement issued here, Qureshi said SCO remained the beacon of stability and development for the mutual benefit of the people in the region. He expressed the hope that all the member states will collaborate to address the shared challenges and work hand-in-hand for promoting cross-border infrastructure projects, expanding transport networks, and streamlining customs procedures to en­hance connectivity which in turn will ultimately prove a driving force for the growth of worst affected businesses and trade. Pakistan, with its burgeoning IT sector and thriving startup ecosystem, can play a pivotal role in driv­ing this collaboration, he added. The region’s vast energy resources, including Central Asia’s and Russia’s oil and gas reserves, present valuable opportunities for energy co­operation, he further said. ICCI president went on to say that now Pakistan has to focus on creating an integrated regional economic zone, which would not only boost trade but also strengthen people-to-people links, cultural ex­changes, and tourism among SCO member states.