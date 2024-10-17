IESCO ensured power continuity during SCO summit

ISLAMABAD - Chief Executive IESCO Muhammad Naeem Jan has said that during the Shanghai conference, when delegations from all over the world came to Pakistan, ensuring uninterrupted supply of electricity was definitely a big challenge.

By the blessing of Almighty Allah and due to effective planning and monitoring, not a single tripping was reported on system during three days of said conference .

The Chief Executive appreciated the tireless efforts of general manager operations Muhammad Aslam Khan Supretending Engineer Islamabad Circle Shahzad Jail Project Director construction/ GSO and all relevant officers and dedicated workers regarding their key role during said conference for power continuity.

He said that IESCO officers and staff always played a vital and important role during extreme seasons, important events and during any emergency situations. He showed commitment regarding deliverance of best services in future as well.