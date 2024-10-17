Info body discusses strategies for effective communication

Peshawar - The introductory meeting of the Standing Committee for Information & Public Relations was held at the Provincial Assembly Secretariat under the chairmanship of Member Provincial Assembly Malik Adeel Iqbal.

Members of the Provincial Assembly, along with officials from the Department of Information & Public Relations and other relevant authorities, participated in the meeting.

During the meeting, Secretary Information Department Arshad Khan provided a comprehensive briefing on key challenges faced by the department, particularly budget constraints. He highlighted the initiative to establish a Directorate of Digital Media aimed at enhancing the use of traditional and digital platforms for effectively promoting the provincial government’s welfare projects on social media.

Additionally, Deputy Director IT Zar Ali presented a special summary outlining various future-oriented measures undertaken by the Information Department to address emerging challenges.

Chairman Adeel Iqbal emphasized the importance of effective media coverage for the Provincial Assembly’s sessions and Standing Committee meetings. He proposed the establishment of a dedicated desk for the Information Department within the Provincial Assembly building to enhance communication.

A detailed discussion was held on creating an action plan to effectively promote the government’s people-friendly initiatives.

The committee stressed the necessity of taking steps to improve the department’s overall performance.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Chairman Adeel Iqbal expressed gratitude to all participants for their valuable contributions and insights.