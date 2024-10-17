ITP enforce traffic routes for SCO Summit until guests’ departure

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) urges that complete traffic routes will remain enforced in connection with the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) 2024 Summit, until the departure of the distinguished guests.

A public relations officer told the media, a traffic plan issued by ITP, under the leadership of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhammad Sarfraz Virk, ensures strict security measures are in place.

He said citizens are requested to avoid traveling on Srinagar Highway, Expressway, Serena Chowk, Red Zone, and the surrounding areas of the Convention Centre to prevent any travel inconveniences.

He said 1,100 ITP officers have been deployed day and night to ensure smooth traffic flow and guide citizens during the event.

Security protocols will further tighten as VIP movements begin at Noor Khan Airbase and Islamabad International Airport, and the public is advised to avoid unnecessary travel until midnight, he said.

He said citizens should stay updated on the latest traffic situation by tuning in to Islamabad Police’s Radio FM 92.4 or contacting the helpline at Pukar 15. CTO emphasized the importance of public cooperation for the successful conduct of the summit.

Meanwhile, Senate Chairman Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani, on Wednesday called for raising awareness about reducing food waste and advocated for policies that encourage innovation in food production and distribution.

In his message on World Food Day, Gilani highlighted the critical importance of food security and the need for sustainable practices to ensure every individual has access to sufficient and nutritious food.

He said that the day serves as a reminder of the shared responsibility to combat hunger and malnutrition within communities.

The Chairman also acknowledged Pakistan’s rich agricultural heritage and stressed the need to support farmers while promoting sustainable agricultural methods that protect the environment. “Together, we can build a resilient food system that nourishes our people and secures our future,” he added.

He called for collaborative efforts to create a more sustainable and equitable food landscape for future generations.