SCO: Diplomacy via East Asian Alliance

For the first time, Pakistan is hosting the member countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization at the 23rd SCO Summit in Islamabad. Established in 2001, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) is a permanent intergovernmental international organization, comprising nine member states, China, Russia, Iran, India, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, and Pakistan. Additionally, SCO includes three observer states: Afghanistan, Belarus, and Mongolia. Furthermore, the SCO has fourteen dialogue partners, Sri Lanka, Turkey, Cambodia, Azerbaijan, Nepal, Armenia, Egypt, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Myanmar, Maldives, and the United Arab Emirates. SCO was primarily formed to deal with defense and security matters among the member countries but now its purpose has also become addressing political, economic, and regional development.

The summit is a platform for diplomatic engagements, experts say that Pakistan has a golden opportunity to enhance its socio-political and economic standing. Pakistan’s strategic location has long been considered a geopolitical asset. Pakistan can access different world markets, especially the landlocked Central Asian republics; great market access can boost connectivity and deeper economic cooperation. Thus, Pakistan can secure more financial benefits through this infrastructure, after initiatives like the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor CPEC, as Central Asian countries can have access to the Arabian Ocean and the oil-rich Middle East. This will be a convenient trade route for all SCO countries and equally beneficial for all as per their expertise; Pakistan remained amongst the top cotton producers and can generate revenue via the textile industry, surgical items, rice, sports footballs, etc. So far, SCO member countries have concerns and suggestions about free trade areas, commencements of new banking systems, one currency, energy clubs, and the changes in the global financial structure but, they have yet to develop productive policies and need to pave the way towards implementation of those policies.

Currently, Pakistan secures most of the trade deals with the USA, Arab Countries, European Union, now if Pakistan enhances trade with SCO countries, it will help stabilize the struggling economy of Pakistan. Moreover, it will boost the country’s political and diplomatic position in the region. This forum will also help neutralize the tense situation between Pakistan and China that was created after the recent terror attacks on Chinese individuals. With China, Pakistan can certainly release the tension like ever before but with India, it’s still a challenge as always, although Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif holds ‘important bilateral meetings’ with the heads of the visiting delegations. However, India’s external affairs Minister, Dr. S.J. Shankar refused to participate in one-on-one dialogue, saying that terror and talk cannot go hand in hand. India is the one perpetuating target killings not only inside Pakistan but in Canada and the USA as well. Because of that Canada and India’s relationship has become strange like never before. Pakistan has been vocal about India for spreading terrorism in Pakistan, particularly in Baluchistan, India is the one that spreads terrorism in uniform. But when Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the same, when India was caught bare-handed planning another assassination in New York, then the world recognized India’s terrorist face. Moreover, Indian Minister S. Jaishankar’s cold hospitality gesture while welcoming Pakistan’s foreign minister last year is another proof that India doesn’t want to keep friendly ties with Pakistan. Already India failed to develop friendly ties with most of its neighboring countries but is only participating in the summit as a formality. However, there was a time when India and Pakistan used to have good bilateral meetings with each other through the SCO Forum. One should not expect this to happen with the current Hindu extremist BJP Government. However, Pakistan certainly wants to normalize the tension but its stance is always clear not on the cost of Kashmir.

So, during the current SCO summit, there are some differences among member states, not only between India and Pakistan but also between Russia and India, as Russia wants SCO as an Anti-western block but India does not want that so Russia and India are not on one page, India and China have conflicts on Ladakh, Russia and China being the powerful countries have a competitive relationship. However, despite all the conflicts among the member countries, SCO provides a robust platform for trade, energy, counter-terrorism, and military cooperation in the region. The member countries are committed and encouraging peaceful negotiation, developing better security ties, and economic cooperation within their respective countries.

Dr. Sundus Mustaqeem

The writer is an independent journalist and an Assistant Professor at the Faculty of Media and Mass Communica-tion (FMMC). University of Central Punjab (UCP).