Jam Kamal holds meeting with Iran’s industry minister

On the sidelines of the Shanghai Coop­eration Organization (SCO) 2024 summit in Islamabad, Federal Minister for Commerce Khan held a productive bilateral meeting with Iran’s Minister for Industry, Mining, and Trade, Mohammad Atabak. The discussion focused on strengthening trade relations, enhancing industrial cooperation, and cultural exchange. During the meeting, both ministers emphasized the importance of boosting economic ties through increased bilateral trade and investment. They also explored avenues for collaboration in sec­tors of mutual interest. There is huge po­tential for bilateral trade however it is yet to be realised. The ministers discussed the potential for Pakistan and Iran to cooperate more closely in the regional market and be­yond, leveraging the SCO platform to facili­tate trade growth and regional stability.

Khan highlighted strategic location of both brotherly countries as a gateway to Central Asia and Middle East. He stressed the need for stronger economic cooperation between Pakistan and Iran, not only to enhance bilateral trade but also to promote prosperity in the wider region. Both sides expressed their commitment to continuing discussions and developing ac­tion plans to overcome existing trade barri­ers and streamline regulations to facilitate smoother business interactions between the two countries. The meeting between Khan and Mohammad Atabak underscores the importance of regional cooperation through platforms like SCO, as both Pakistan and Iran look to strengthen ties and enhance their roles in the global market. Finally, the Iranian minister invited his counterpart for a high level visit to Iran.