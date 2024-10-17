Thursday, October 17, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Jam Kamal holds meeting with Iran’s industry minister

Jam Kamal holds meeting with Iran’s industry minister
Imran Ali Kundi
October 17, 2024
Newspaper, Business

ISLAMABAD   -  Pakistan and Iran have discussed strength­ening the trade relations, enhancing indus­trial cooperation and and cultural exchange.

On the sidelines of the Shanghai Coop­eration Organization (SCO) 2024 summit in Islamabad, Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan held a productive bilateral meeting with Iran’s Minister for Industry, Mining, and Trade, Mohammad Atabak. The discussion focused on strengthening trade relations, enhancing industrial cooperation, and cultural exchange. During the meeting, both ministers emphasized the importance of boosting economic ties through increased bilateral trade and investment. They also explored avenues for collaboration in sec­tors of mutual interest. There is huge po­tential for bilateral trade however it is yet to be realised. The ministers discussed the potential for Pakistan and Iran to cooperate more closely in the regional market and be­yond, leveraging the SCO platform to facili­tate trade growth and regional stability.

Islamabad transforms into city of lights during 23rd SCO moot

Jam Kamal Khan highlighted strategic location of both brotherly countries as a gateway to Central Asia and Middle East. He stressed the need for stronger economic cooperation between Pakistan and Iran, not only to enhance bilateral trade but also to promote prosperity in the wider region. Both sides expressed their commitment to continuing discussions and developing ac­tion plans to overcome existing trade barri­ers and streamline regulations to facilitate smoother business interactions between the two countries. The meeting between Jam Kamal Khan and Mohammad Atabak underscores the importance of regional cooperation through platforms like SCO, as both Pakistan and Iran look to strengthen ties and enhance their roles in the global market. Finally, the Iranian minister invited his counterpart for a high level visit to Iran.

CDWP approves establishment of Danish School in Islamabad

Tags:

Imran Ali Kundi

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1729054413.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024