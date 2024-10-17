JI Naib Emir condemns political parties over constitutional amendment deal

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Naib Emir Liaqat Baloch condemned major political parties on Thursday for what he termed an "unjust deal" regarding the proposed constitutional amendment. In a press statement, Baloch expressed concern over Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's perceived vulnerability to pressure from coalition partners, questioning why he was being "blackmailed" to push through the amendment.

Baloch described the proposed constitutional amendment as driven by "malicious intent," arguing that it would facilitate horse-trading and further destabilize the political landscape in Pakistan. He emphasized that such changes would not serve the best interests of the nation and called for greater accountability among political leaders.

In addition to his comments on domestic politics, Baloch addressed the government's recent indications of a potential normalization of relations with India. Following the completion of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Islamabad, where Indian Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar participated, Baloch stated that JI firmly rejects any attempts at normalization with India that are cloaked in the summit's discussions. He argued that such a move would undermine Pakistan's sovereignty and interests.

Baloch's remarks reflect ongoing tensions within Pakistan's political arena and the sensitive nature of international relations, particularly with neighboring India. His statements have reignited discussions on the implications of the proposed constitutional amendment and its potential impact on the country's stability.