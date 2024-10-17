Kamala Harris says her tenure ‘would not be a continuation’ of Biden’s presidency

Democratic presidential nominee and Vice President Kamala Harris said her presidency would not be a continuation of President Joe Biden.

She made the remarks during her first interview with Fox News that was released Wednesday evening.

"My presidency would not be a continuation of Joe Biden’s presidency," said Harris.

She said she would bring her life experiences and professional experiences "like every new president that comes to office."

"I represent a new generation of leadership, she added.

Harris also said she would appoint a Republican to her Cabinet if she is elected in November. ​​​​​​​

Harris has faced criticism from her opponent Donald Trump, the Republican nominee that she would be no different than Biden, whom he accuses of bringing higher inflation and border insecurity because of the influx of migrants coming across the US southern frontier with Mexico.