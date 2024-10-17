Thursday, October 17, 2024
Khanzada terms SCO summit ‘game changer’ for Pakistan

Muhammad Sabrin
October 17, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

Attock   -   Member District Monitoring Committee and former provincial Minister Jahangir Khanzada has expressed optimism that the ongoing Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit will be a game changer for Pakistan, enhancing both its economic and regional relationships. Talking to newsmen on Wednesday he said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief Minster Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, country has made significant progress this year in both foreign policy and economic sectors, adopting an open approach towards trade and investment.

 “The goals of poverty alleviation and economic development will be achieved through the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit as the Shanghai Spirit has become increasingly popular among the people, and the SCO’s strength has been continuously consolidated and expanded.” he added. Mr Khanzada expressed confidence that the SCO summit would serve as a pivotal moment for Pakistan, enhancing its positive image on the global stage. “The visit of the Chinese Prime Minister to Pakistan is deemed as the beginning of a new chapter of mutual friendship. The relations between China and Pakistan are the guarantors of world peace, prosperity and development of the region,” he added. Khanzada was of the view that the summit will give Pakistan a platform to showcase its capabilities and role in regional and international affairs.

He was of the view that a high-level delegation from Saudi Arabia, led by the Saudi Minister of Investment, recently visited Pakistan and signed several memoranda of understanding worth $2.2 billion to enhance bilateral cooperation. He mentioned that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Suleman has shown interest in increasing trade with Pakistan.

Muhammad Sabrin

