KP CM inaugurates low-cost housing scheme in Jalozai

Peshawar - Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sardar Ali Amin Gandapur visited Jalozai in District Nowshera on Wednesday, where he inaugurated the low-cost housing scheme (residential apartments) under the Naya Pakistan Housing Program (NPHP).

This housing scheme, covering an area of 150 kanals, has been implemented at an estimated cost of Rs 3.3 billion. The scheme will feature a total of 1,320 apartments, each with a covered area of 780 square feet. It is specifically designed for individuals with a monthly income of less than Rs 50,000. The eligibility criteria regarding monthly income is verified by NADRA and the Naya Pakistan Housing Authority. Under this initiative, each apartment has received a subsidy of Rs 300,000 from the federal government and Rs 400,000 from the provincial government, aimed at providing affordable housing facilities to middle and lower-income segments of society. In the first phase of the scheme, 116 apartments have been allotted, with construction of the remaining units currently in progress.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister also inaugurated a sports complex in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Housing Scheme, Jalozai, which has been completed at an estimated cost of Rs 17 million. The complex includes a squash court, futsal ground, artificial tennis and basketball courts, and a 500-meter long jogging track. The central park spans a total area of 42 kanals, with 8 kanals allocated for sports facilities.

Provincial cabinet members Mian Khaliq-ur-Rehman, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, Dr Amjad Ali, MPA Mian Umar Kakakhel, Commissioner Peshawar, and others were also present.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, Chief Minister Gandapur stated that providing affordable residential facilities to low-income individuals is the vision of Imran Khan. He added that significant progress has been made on various low-cost housing schemes across the country during their government, emphasizing that no one else should attempt to take credit for it.

He further highlighted the provincial government’s focus on the speedy completion of this low-cost housing scheme, which was completed within a short period of one and a half years. He praised the efforts of the Housing Department and other stakeholders for prioritizing and completing the project, noting the provincial government’s contribution of Rs 400,000 per flat under this scheme.

The Chief Minister reiterated that it is the government’s responsibility to provide quality facilities in housing, education, health, and transport, stating that his administration is making every effort to fulfill these responsibilities. He announced that the BRT feeder route to Nowshera would be inaugurated soon, offering quality transport services.

The newly built sports complex in the Jalozai Housing Scheme is expected to promote sports activities in the area.

He maintained that the provincial government’s policy of providing free plots to the heirs of government employees who are martyred in the line of duty is also being implemented. The Chief Minister emphasized the government’s commitment to advancing sectors that have been left behind, ensuring better facilities across all sectors for the people.

He also mentioned that efforts are underway to enhance revenue-generating sectors, which has resulted in a 40% increase in provincial income. Dr Amjad Ali, the Chief Minister’s Adviser on Housing, also addressed the ceremony.