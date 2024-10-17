KP observes World Food Day to address food challenges

PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority, in collaboration with Agriculture University Peshawar, or­ganized an event to mark World Food Day, themed “Better Food for a Better Life and Better Future.”

The event saw the participation of stu­dents, faculty members, and officials, in­cluding Provincial Minister for Food Zahir Shah Toru, Director General Halal Food Au­thority Wasif Saeed, and Pro Vice-Chancel­lor Agriculture University Dr Daud Jan.

Minister for Food Zahir Shah Toru, speaking as the chief guest, highlighted the challenges of hunger, malnutrition, food safety, and the impacts of climate change on agriculture. He pointed out that 38% of children under five in Paki­stan suffer from malnutrition and stunted growth, while 20% of the population faces food insecurity.

“These figures are not just statistics but a picture of a challenging future,” said Toru. He emphasized the need to strengthen the food system through modern agricultural technologies, increase crop production, and ensure access to safe and nutritious food. He also acknowledged the role of the Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa Food Authority in ensur­ing the availability of safe and quality food.

Toru further noted the roles of Agricul­ture University and the provincial agricul­tural research system in addressing these challenges. He stressed the importance of research into drought-resistant crops, effi­cient water usage, and sustainable agricul­tural practices to secure food in the face of environmental challenges.

The minister also emphasized the need to remove socio-economic barriers to food access by implementing social protec­tion programs and improving market in­frastructure. Speakers at the event raised awareness among students about World Food Day’s importance and encouraged them to contribute to addressing agricul­tural and food security issues.