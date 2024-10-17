Kuki Khel tribe ends 75 days long sit-in on Torkham Road

PESHAWAR - A Jirga of elders from the Kuki Khel tribe of District Khyber called on Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, on Wednesday at the Chief Minister’s House and held extensive consultations on the issue of repatriation of temporary displaced people of Kuki Khel tribe to their native areas.

MNA Iqbal Afridi, MPAs Sohail Afridi and Abdul Ghani Afridi, Commissioner Peshawar, Secretary Relief, Deputy Commissioner Khyber and others were also present on the occasion. It was agreed in the meeting to immediately initiate the registration process for the return of residents to areas which have been cleared whereas for the remaining displaced families, it was decided to hold a meeting with the relevant institutions next week to develop a timeline and action plan for their repatriation.

Following the Chief Minister’s assurance, the Jirga announced the cancellation of a proposed march towards Tirah and ended their sit-in on the Torkham Road, which had been staged for the last 75 days. The Jirga expressed full confidence in the Chief Minister’s commitment for the repatriation of the displaced persons and lauded his leading role in resolving the issue of October 11, peacefully. “The Chief Minister’s wisdom and able leadership prevented bloodshed and resolved the issue in peaceful manner” they remarked and expressed profound appreciation for his crucial role in this regard and said “As the Chief Minister had successfully resolved the October 11 and Bannu issues, we trust that he will also address our concerns”, they remarked.

Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur appreciated the Kuki Khel elders for reposing trust to resolve the issue and assured them that he would make every possible efforts to live up to their expectations.

He stated that a meeting with relevant stakeholders would be held next week to finalize a plan for the repatriation and rehabilitation of the displaced people.

He said that the tribal people have made tremendous sacrifices in the war against terrorism, leaving their homes and enduring hardships for the sake of peace in the country. He reassured them that the return and resettlement of these people is a priority of his government. On the occasion, the chief minister directed the relevant authorities to commence the process for procurement of necessary items for the return and resettlement of the displaced families.