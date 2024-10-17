Thursday, October 17, 2024
LHC summons IG Punjab, Advocate General over incidents in educational institutions

4:23 PM | October 17, 2024
The Lahore High Court has summoned the Inspector General (IG) Punjab, the Advocate General of Punjab, and the Registrar of Lahore College for Women University to appear in person regarding recent incidents in educational institutions. Chief Justice Aaliya Neelum presided over a hearing on a petition filed by citizen Azam Butt, calling for a high-level investigation into these incidents.

Advocate Rana Sikandar, representing the petitioner, presented arguments. Chief Justice Neelum questioned why police had not acted after videos of an incident at a private college circulated, pointing out that the Anti-Rape Act prohibits publishing the victim's name.

She directed IG Punjab to submit a handwritten report on both the private college incident and a separate suicide case at Punjab University.

The petitioner's lawyer highlighted harassment complaints from Lahore College and media reports of incidents across educational institutions, prompting further investigation.

 The court ordered all relevant officials to present their records in court tomorrow.

