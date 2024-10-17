Man kills wife over domestic issue

SARGODHA - A man killed his wife over domestic issues here at Chak no.9 DTA Daryakhan on Wednesday.

Saddar police said that Rajab Ali exchanged harsh words with his wife Samina (33) over domestic issues.

In a fit of rage, he at­tacked with knife repeat­edly, killing her on the spot.

Upon getting informa­tion, police reached the spot and shifted the body to hospital for medico-legal formalities. Further investi­gation was under way.

TWO KILLED INDIFFERENT INCIDENTS

Two people were killed in different firing incidents here at under the juris­diction of Katha Sukhraal police station, here on Wednesday. Police spokes­person said that an incident of murder was occurred near Shakeel Mines, Pale Pithraar area where two unidentified armed motor­cyclists killed Pervaiz Awan (33)r/o Moza Dheeri on old enmities. Another incident occurred at Moza Naari where Ali Hassan and Ab­dul Rehman killed Mohsin Hayat in pistol attack.

Police concerned reached the spot, shifted the bodies to nearby hospital for nec­essary legal formalities.

MAN KILLED INACCIDENT

A man was killed when a loader rickshaw collided with stationed tractor-trolley near Dullywala mines,Darykhan area on Wednesday. Police said that the victim was identified as Ahmed Khan.

Police concerned reached the spot, shifted the body to hospital for necessary legal formalities.

NINE POWER PILFERERS BOOKED

Faisalabad Electric Sup­ply Company (FESCO) task teams nabbed nine power pilferers during a crack­down here on Wednesday. The teams raided and arrest­ed-- Muhammad Shehbaz, Akbar, Akram, Yasir, Bashir, Usman Ali, Rabnawaz, Im­ran Haider and Rafaqat Ali. Police concerned registered separate cases.