Man kills wife over domestic issue

SARGODHA - A man killed his wife over domestic issues here at Chak no.9 DTA Daryakhan on Wednesday.
Saddar police said that Rajab Ali exchanged harsh words with his wife Samina (33) over domestic issues.
In a fit of rage, he attacked with knife repeatedly, killing her on the spot.
Upon getting information, police reached the spot and shifted the body to hospital for medico-legal formalities. Further investigation was under way.
TWO KILLED INDIFFERENT INCIDENTS
Two people were killed in different firing incidents here at under the jurisdiction of Katha Sukhraal police station, here on Wednesday. Police spokesperson said that an incident of murder was occurred near Shakeel Mines, Pale Pithraar area where two unidentified armed motorcyclists killed Pervaiz Awan (33)r/o Moza Dheeri on old enmities. Another incident occurred at Moza Naari where Ali Hassan and Abdul Rehman killed Mohsin Hayat in pistol attack.
Police concerned reached the spot, shifted the bodies to nearby hospital for necessary legal formalities.
MAN KILLED INACCIDENT
A man was killed when a loader rickshaw collided with stationed tractor-trolley near Dullywala mines,Darykhan area on Wednesday. Police said that the victim was identified as Ahmed Khan.
Police concerned reached the spot, shifted the body to hospital for necessary legal formalities.
NINE POWER PILFERERS BOOKED
Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) task teams nabbed nine power pilferers during a crackdown here on Wednesday. The teams raided and arrested-- Muhammad Shehbaz, Akbar, Akram, Yasir, Bashir, Usman Ali, Rabnawaz, Imran Haider and Rafaqat Ali. Police concerned registered separate cases.