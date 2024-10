MUZAFFARGARH - An old man’s body was recovered from the for­est within the limits of Thana Chowk Azam. The deceased was identified as Rana Riyasat Ali, a resident of Ward No. 3 of district Layyah. The police took the body into custody and shifted it to Tehsil Hos­pital. Police said heirs of the deceased were contacted to inform about the the death incident. He said investigation was under way to ascertain if it was a murder, a suicide, or a natural death.