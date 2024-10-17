Meeting reviews preparations for local govts bye-polls in KP

PESHAWAR - A high-level meeting was held to review preparations for the upcoming local government by-elections, scheduled for October 20, presided over by Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry.

The meeting was attended by Provincial Election Commissioner Saeed Gul, Inspector General of Po­lice Akhtar Hayat, Secretary of Local Government De­partment, Special Secretaries of the Home and Fi­nance Departments, and other senior officials.

A comprehensive review of the arrangements and security measures was conducted to ensure the transparent conduct of the by-elections. Polling will take place in 17 districts, covering Village Council and Neighborhood Council elections for 54 seats.