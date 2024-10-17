Meeting reviews preparations for local govts bye-polls in KP

PESHAWAR - A high-level meeting was held to review preparations for the upcoming local government by-elections, scheduled for October 20, presided over by Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry.
The meeting was attended by Provincial Election Commissioner Saeed Gul, Inspector General of Police Akhtar Hayat, Secretary of Local Government Department, Special Secretaries of the Home and Finance Departments, and other senior officials.
A comprehensive review of the arrangements and security measures was conducted to ensure the transparent conduct of the by-elections. Polling will take place in 17 districts, covering Village Council and Neighborhood Council elections for 54 seats.