Micro plans for polio vaccination to be digitalised

LAHORE - The Punjab government has decided to digitize the micro plans to make the anti-polio campaign more effective. The campaign would be monitored with the help of GIS-based maps, firstly in Lahore and then other districts of the province. The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman here on Wednesday. Secretary Primary Health Nadia Saqib, the commissioner and deputy commissioner Lahore, representatives of international organizations working for polio eradication attended the meeting, while all divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners participated through video link. Addressing the meeting, the Chief Secretary said that work must be done on scientific lines for the complete eradication of polio. He said that digitization of micro plans was very important to get hundred percent results. He directed that after analyzing the data, a plan of action should be prepared for the coverage of missed children and special teams would be formed to administer polio vaccine at the transit points. Secretary Primary Health Nadia Saqib gave a detailed briefing at the meeting.

He said that the national anti-polio campaign in Punjab would begin from October 28. In Lahore, Rawalpindi and Faisalabad, the campaign would continue till November 3, while in other 33 districts it would conclude on November 1.

Minister stresses collaboration with JICA on health projects

Health Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir has called for an action plan on maternal and child health projects in collaboration with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). During a review meeting of public health projects in cooperation with the JICA on Wednesday, he requested an operational plan for JICA’s maternal and child health project within a week. He emphasised that he would personally oversee the ongoing health sector initiatives facilitated by JICA in Punjab.

Highlighting JICA’s critical role, Khawaja Imran Nazir stated that the Japanese agency has been providing significant financial support for various developmental projects in the province. He praised JICA for launching a pilot project on maternal and child health in three tehsils of the Multan Division—Jalalpur Pirwala, Kabirwala, and Mailsi.

The health minister expressed his gratitude to the government and people of Japan for their continued cooperation, noting that these projects are expected to reduce child mortality rates significantly. He further stressed the importance of a balanced diet and proper nutrition for pregnant women and breastfeeding mothers, stating that breastfeeding for up to 24 months is crucial for a child’s mental and physical development.

The meeting was attended by key officials, including JICA’s in-charge Ms. Asuza, Director Muhammad Akram, and officers from the Integrated Reproductive, Maternal, Newborn, and Child Health (IRMNCH) program.