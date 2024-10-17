Minister orders joint body for agri coordination

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture Maj (R) Sajjad Barkwal directed that joint coordination committees be formed in all districts, including district directors from all wings of the agriculture department.

The committees will enhance cooperation and adopt a common action plan at the district level. He also instructed that saffron seed purchasing be completed within a week, and suitable land be selected to boost saffron production. A monitoring committee has been formed to ensure timely cultivation.

Presiding over the meeting of the Agriculture Department’s Joint Coordination Committee, the minister stressed the establishment of a research center for improving irrigation.

He urged the timely and transparent use of allocated funds for ongoing projects to benefit farmers and increase crop yields.

The minister warned that delays or negligence would not be tolerated and requested a report on fund utilization and project completion within a week. He emphasized forming strong links for agricultural development and utilizing officers’ skills to convert barren lands into cultivable areas. Various suggestions were also discussed for provincial agricultural growth.