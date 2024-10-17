Thursday, October 17, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

MPs special body yet to agree on draft for 26th amendment

MPs special body yet to agree on draft for 26th amendment
Javaid-ur-Rahman
October 17, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD  -  The special parliamentary committee yesterday remained inconclusive to evolve consensus over a draft to agree on the 26th constitutional amendment. The committee meeting, chaired by Syed Khursheed Shah, saw thin presence of participants as only 12 members were present in the meeting.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) boycotted the proceedings of special body and JUI-F members also could not attend it due to their other political commitments. The committee meeting will meet today again to deliberate over the draft before the national assembly session summoned to meet today.

The parliamentary parties, according to the participants, could not evolve consensus over a draft to agree on the 26th amendment, as clauses of three separate drafts from PML-N, PPP and JUI-F would be deliberated to reach on consensus.

Tags:

Javaid-ur-Rahman

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1729142426.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024