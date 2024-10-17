MPs special body yet to agree on draft for 26th amendment

ISLAMABAD - The special parliamentary committee yesterday remained inconclusive to evolve consensus over a draft to agree on the 26th constitutional amendment. The committee meeting, chaired by Syed Khursheed Shah, saw thin presence of participants as only 12 members were present in the meeting.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) boycotted the proceedings of special body and JUI-F members also could not attend it due to their other political commitments. The committee meeting will meet today again to deliberate over the draft before the national assembly session summoned to meet today.

The parliamentary parties, according to the participants, could not evolve consensus over a draft to agree on the 26th amendment, as clauses of three separate drafts from PML-N, PPP and JUI-F would be deliberated to reach on consensus.