NDMA dispatches second consignment of humanitarian aid to Lebanon

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has sent a second consignment of humanitarian aid to Lebanon, following directives from the Prime Minister of Pakistan. The aid, consisting of approximately 100 tons of supplies, was dispatched from Karachi on Thursday in collaboration with Al-Khidmat Foundation.

The shipment, which includes medicines, ready-to-eat meat, tents, tarpaulins, winter clothing, bedding, and powdered milk, was sent via flight from Jinnah International Airport to Beirut. The send-off ceremony was attended by representatives from NDMA, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Al-Khidmat Foundation, and local officials.

Speakers at the event emphasized the urgency of supporting the war-affected populations of Gaza and Lebanon and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to providing relief. This marks Pakistan’s 12th aid consignment to the region, with 10 shipments sent to Palestine and two to Lebanon.

The government also announced the establishment of a “Prime Minister’s Relief Fund for Gaza and Lebanon” to collect public donations for those affected by the ongoing conflict.